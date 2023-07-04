Night trade and restaurants: fourth line of the economy

In the first quarter, the creative and entertainment industry was the second fastest growing sector in the country and is currently driving the economy in the midst of inflation. This is the industry of artistic, entertainment and recreation activities for the department of Risaralda.

Commerce, industry and construction are the sectors that have contributed the most to the generation of wealth in the country. However, according to DANE statistics, the sector of artistic, entertainment and recreation activities and other service activities became the second largest contributor to the country’s GDP.

the national figure

In the fourth quarter of 2022, this sector had a superlative growth of 40.5% compared to the same period of 2021, being the best in history for businesses dedicated to music, shows, performing arts and other subsectors.

joint actions

In the department of Risaralda, the entertainment, bars, restaurants and associates union, after overcoming the adversities of the pandemic, has not seen a full recovery of the sector. Julián Dávila, lawyer and representative of Asobarder, affirmed that there has been a 70% rebound. Likewise, he affirmed that they have been joint actions with the tourism sector, which has led them to this percentage:

“Before the pandemic we were more or less 3,864 commercial establishments dedicated to the sale of liquor according to Fenalco, today we are more or less 2,700 and we continue to grow. These commercial establishments generate an average of 4 direct employees, we have around 12,800 direct jobs”, Dávila added in conversation for this medium.

By virtue of this, Christian David Arcila Correa, member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Bars, Discotheques, Gastrobars and Restaurants Risaralda chapter, shared that, first of all: “We managed to be pioneers at the national level, let’s remember that Risaralda was the first guild in terms of the night guild to open at the country level.” However, he showed concern for the sector:

“Nearly 14,000 employees at the department level in the area of ​​bars, discos, gastrobars, restaurants, were affected. So it was a hard blow for the industry and right now, because through the different spaces that the different mayors are offering, the Governor’s Office, we seek to continue in that economic reactivation that is so important ”, pointed out.

In the same way, despite the efforts and the economic recovery, the union affirms that they do not feel accompanied by the institutionality. This is how lawyer Dávila concludes:

“Large investments came to Pereira in the entertainment sector that generated job creation and taxes. However, it would have been better if the municipal Mayor’s Office had not dedicated itself to skating the union, which caused two investment groups to decide to go to Cali and Medellín.

“Pereira par excellence, has been called the querendona, night owl and brunette and she cannot lose this horizon, we have to generate sustainable tourism also with the daytime and nighttime entertainment guild, so that we can cover the different tourist and commercial sectors that serve us. Let them have a boost.” Arcila Correa finished.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

