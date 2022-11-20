He will be buried in Belluno, General Domenico Innecco, former commander of the Cadore brigade, “the most beautiful brigade in the world, made up of people from Belluno, Vicenza and Verona”, as he defined it, dwelling on its composition: “There is none like the Venetians”. With the rank of general, he was commander of the Aartillery of the 4th Alpine Army Corpscommander of the Army Aviation Flight School and commander of XXV Military Zone. He was awarded the gold medals for long command and long air navigation. On March 8, he turned 91.

Originally from Gorizia, Innecco died in Vicenzawhere it had become a point of reference not only for combat and weapon associations, but also in the social life of the city: it was president of the Italian League for the fight against tumors of Vicenza as well as director of the Bank of Italy. «It was an honor to receive him at Palazzo Trissino last year on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the birth of the November 3 Foundation, which he presides over – wrote the mayor Francesco Rucco in a note of condolence – The United States Congress has granted him the Legion of Merit, highest honor bestowed on a foreign soldier. Balance, responsibility, humanity and sense of institutions: with him we lose one of the most important figures of our community, to undeniable human qualities”. The 3 November 1918 Foundation has the main purpose of honoring the memory of the fallen in the fighting on the front of the 1st Army in 1915-18; is the owner ofossuary on the Pasubio and has been managing it since 1926, the date of the inauguration.

«I mourn the death of General Domenico Innecco – the words of the dem MEP Achilles Variati -. A figure who has given so much to the Vicenza community, and has received so much affection. President for years of the November 3 Foundation, with which we have built many activities over the years, a volunteer at the service of health prevention, General Innecco was a true Commander and a great Alpino, with an absolute love for the Pasubio, its history, its tragic beauty. For me he was also something more: a friend I will never forget».

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 in the parish church of Cavarzano. Burial in the urban cemetery.