Home News Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade
News

Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade

by admin
Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade

He will be buried in Belluno, General Domenico Innecco, former commander of the Cadore brigade, “the most beautiful brigade in the world, made up of people from Belluno, Vicenza and Verona”, as he defined it, dwelling on its composition: “There is none like the Venetians”. With the rank of general, he was commander of the Aartillery of the 4th Alpine Army Corpscommander of the Army Aviation Flight School and commander of XXV Military Zone. He was awarded the gold medals for long command and long air navigation. On March 8, he turned 91.

Originally from Gorizia, Innecco died in Vicenzawhere it had become a point of reference not only for combat and weapon associations, but also in the social life of the city: it was president of the Italian League for the fight against tumors of Vicenza as well as director of the Bank of Italy. «It was an honor to receive him at Palazzo Trissino last year on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the birth of the November 3 Foundation, which he presides over – wrote the mayor Francesco Rucco in a note of condolence – The United States Congress has granted him the Legion of Merit, highest honor bestowed on a foreign soldier. Balance, responsibility, humanity and sense of institutions: with him we lose one of the most important figures of our community, to undeniable human qualities”. The 3 November 1918 Foundation has the main purpose of honoring the memory of the fallen in the fighting on the front of the 1st Army in 1915-18; is the owner ofossuary on the Pasubio and has been managing it since 1926, the date of the inauguration.

See also  Old woman slaughtered at home in Conegliano: this is the crime scene

«I mourn the death of General Domenico Innecco – the words of the dem MEP Achilles Variati -. A figure who has given so much to the Vicenza community, and has received so much affection. President for years of the November 3 Foundation, with which we have built many activities over the years, a volunteer at the service of health prevention, General Innecco was a true Commander and a great Alpino, with an absolute love for the Pasubio, its history, its tragic beauty. For me he was also something more: a friend I will never forget».

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 in the parish church of Cavarzano. Burial in the urban cemetery.

You may also like

Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic

Tornadoes and water bombs in the South, severe...

The man hired a forklift to throw the...

There is also a bit of Friuli in...

Unions, Luca Visentini at the helm of the...

Verrés, students visiting Maison Bertolin for PMI day

Hohhot: Although the epidemic has eased, the risk...

Pd, Bonaccini breaks the delay and runs for...

10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new...

Alice Neri, 32, found charred in the trunk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy