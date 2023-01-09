original title:

Ningxia: Ensuring full coverage of traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of new coronavirus infection

Chinanews.com, Yinchuan, January 9th (Reporter Yang Di) The reporter learned from the Ningxia Office of the Headquarters for Responding to the New Coronavirus Infection on the 9th that a few days ago, Ningxia issued the “Further Playing the Unique Advantages of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Medical Treatment of New Coronavirus Infection” The “Program” (hereinafter referred to as the “Program”) proposes to give full play to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine to ensure the full use and full coverage of traditional Chinese medicine in the medical treatment of new coronavirus infection.

The “Proposal” proposes that when medical institutions in Ningxia receive key groups (high risk) and sub-key groups (medium risk) with common symptoms of new coronavirus infection, they should use Chinese medicine as soon as possible as one of the principles of clinical treatment. Strive to carry out TCM intervention as soon as possible.

At the same time, Ningxia will also organize the establishment of an autonomous region-level Chinese medicine expert group for the treatment of new coronavirus infection, guide medical institutions to standardize and rationalize the use of Chinese patent medicines and Chinese herbal medicines, guide the treatment of special groups such as the elderly and children, improve clinical efficacy, and guarantee medical security.

The “Plan” also emphasizes the need to strengthen the integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, strengthen the treatment of severe cases, and further establish and improve the “team, mechanism, measures, and effectiveness” medical model of integrated Chinese and Western medicine.