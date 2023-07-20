NO ANSWERS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN INTERIOR HOSPITALS « cde News

Dr. Iván Allende explained in our environment that local hospitals in the interior of the country do not have a response capacity for the treatment of communicable infectious diseases and must necessarily migrate to the capital.

He assured that this is a wake-up call for the new government that must take into account the inequality in health care, especially in the face of infectious diseases. “I have patients from Canindeyú, Salto del Guairá, Horqueta and many other places. There is a lot of internal migration for health reasons in the world of infectious diseases, which means that there is no definitive response capacity in local healthcare centers”.

He added that medical professionals must have the capacity to care for patients with infectious diseases and not necessarily specialists who are few in the country. He lamented that controlled pre-pandemic diseases now reappear with measles, tuberculosis, AIDS, among others.

