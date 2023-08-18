“No public servant, including those elected by popular vote, may be above the Constitution and the law”: Attorney

During his regional visit to the Caribbean coast, Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco emphasized that in Colombia, as a State of Law, there is the “braking system and against weights, Therefore, the disciplinary actions carried out by the entity will continue their course with all the guarantees, but also until their final consequences.“.

Within the framework of the Regional Seminar on Disciplinary Law, the head of the Public Ministry asserted that “No public servant can be exonerated by means of an unavoidable jurisdiction that means impunity, not even, just to cite the most extreme example, the President of the Republic.”.

In his speech, he stressed that the disciplinary sanction aims to reaffirm the validity of the legal system in the country, “since no public servant (including those of popular election) may be above the Political Constitution and the rule of law, since that particular way of thinking can only make sense in totalitarian or absolutist regimes”.

He maintained that Colombia is a democracy; It is a State of Law and at the same time a Social State. “To keep these three elements safe, the role of judges and control bodies must be respected and supported.“.

In addition, he drew attention to those who criticize the disciplinary function of the entity: “It cannot continue to happen that, every time a situation worthy of investigation appears, automatically and thoughtlessly, those who are constitutionally and legally authorized to exercise said function are disqualified“.

As head of the control body, he stressed that in the public function there are two evils that affect the duties of the State: “corruption and administrative inefficiency; evils that must be combated by this general instrument cWhat counts the country as is the sanctioning right“.

Finally, attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco added that “when there are a series of legal reforms that affect the lives of citizens, the mechanisms and access to fundamental rights, It is the duty of the entity to make the necessary pronouncements, participate and warn on behalf of the company it represents and in guarantee of the defense of the legal system, of fundamental and human rights“.

