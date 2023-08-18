Tragic Death of Former Mexican Soccer Player Carlos Martínez Canales

Mexican Soccer Mourns the Death of Carlos Martínez Canales, Former Player for Lobos BUAP

The Mexican soccer community is in mourning following the tragic news of Carlos Martínez Canales’ passing. The former soccer player for Lobos BUAP and brother of Mozumbito Martínez, Carlos died unexpectedly at the young age of 28 on Thursday.

Mozu Martínez, as he was fondly known, was a valuable member of the Lobos BUAP squad that achieved promotion to Liga MX under the capable management of Rafael Puente del Río. Throughout his career, he also represented other teams in the now-defunct Ascenso MX.

The cause of Carlos Eduardo ‘El Mozu’ Martínez Canales’ death remains undisclosed as of yet. Carlos, born on August 1, 1995, in Veracruz, alongside his brother Román Martínez, were both the sons of Eduardo ‘Mozumbo’ Martínez, a notable figure in amateur soccer.

The tragic news has affected the entire Mexican soccer community, with Las Águilas del América extending their sincere condolences to the grieving Martínez family through their social media platforms. In a heartfelt statement, Club América expressed their deepest sympathies, stating, “Club América regrets the sensitive death of Carlos Martínez Canales, brother of our player Román Martínez. We express our deepest condolences and join in the sorrow that overwhelms family and friends. RIP.”

The unexpected loss of Carlos Martínez Canales has cast a shadow of sorrow over Mexican soccer, reminding us of the fragility of life. As his family, friends, and fans come to terms with this tragic event, the legacy of El Mozu will undoubtedly be remembered within the Mexican soccer community.