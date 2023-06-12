No train service between Rheine and Osnabrück from June 23 | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/12/2023 08:23 a.m

Rail customers have to be prepared for massive restrictions between Rheine and Osnabrück. Due to construction work, the railways will stop running trains on the route between the end of June and the beginning of August. The railway wants to extensively rehabilitate the line. This includes tracks, switches, bridges, the train station in Ibbenbüren and the signal box in Osnabrück. Deutsche Bahn is investing 90 million euros. For rail customers this means: Between June 23rd and August 5th there will be no trains between Osnabrück and Rheine. The railway wants to send express buses on the route as a replacement.

