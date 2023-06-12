Home » No train service between Rheine and Osnabrück from June 23 | > – News – Lower Saxony
No train service between Rheine and Osnabrück from June 23

No train service between Rheine and Osnabrück from June 23 | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/12/2023 08:23 a.m


The ICE route between Berlin and Amsterdam is also affected. This extends the journeys by up to one and a half hours. (theme image)

Rail customers have to be prepared for massive restrictions between Rheine and Osnabrück. Due to construction work, the railways will stop running trains on the route between the end of June and the beginning of August. The railway wants to extensively rehabilitate the line. This includes tracks, switches, bridges, the train station in Ibbenbüren and the signal box in Osnabrück. Deutsche Bahn is investing 90 million euros. For rail customers this means: Between June 23rd and August 5th there will be no trains between Osnabrück and Rheine. The railway wants to send express buses on the route as a replacement.

The historic town hall of Osnabrück. © City of Osnabrück, Media and Public Relations Department Photo: Dr. Sven Juergensen

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony.
This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Osnabrueck | 06/12/2023 | 6:30 a.m

