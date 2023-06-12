Udinese market – All Serie A wants Pereyra / A new team on the captain

The whole league wants Tucu Pereyra. The Argentine footballer now only has to decide his future. The latest on the soap opera

Udinese knows it has to safeguard its captain. To date, however, time is running out and the team will hardly be able to do much more than they have done up to now. The Tucu he left us with a question mark gigantic. The footballer himself said that he will still need a few days of vacation before making a final decision. It won’t be easy for the team to be able to secure a player with these qualities, especially if half of Serie A is on his trail. In the last few hours a new club seems to have entered and has every intention of being serious.

The last team in chronological order to have requested info on the Argentine footballer are the biancocelesti of Maurizio Sarri. The first team of the Capital risks having to revolutionize the midfield during this summer and for this reason various new profiles are starting to be evaluated. Let’s remember that this is a welcome destination for the footballer since he would go to play in a European competition as desired. We would also be talking about a top-level competition like the Champions League. Not only the club of president Claudio Lotito, but also other companies on former Watford talent. That’s who we’re talking about.

The other clubs — The Monza he had made a very interesting offer just in the last few days. A good two million per season had been put on the plate to secure a player with these qualities. In addition to the red and white, the two Milanese would also be interested in the Argentine boy. To conclude the list of all the companies that want to secure a top-level footballer, we also find Fiorentina by Rocco Commisso. The queue outside agent Pastorello’s door seems to be really long, but now it will be up to the player to choose definitively what his future will be. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Becao theme. Marotta doesn’t give up the blow << See also no message, not even video - breaking latest news

June 12 – 08:25

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

