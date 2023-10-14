Nokia cell phones will be manufactured in Europe again in the future

This was announced by the Finnish company HMD Global, which now owns the trademark rights to the name “Nokia”.

HMD had already announced in spring 2023 that it wanted to start production in Europe; the factory would be in Hungary. This step is now being taken with a small series of just 30 Nokia XR21 devices, which are being marketed as a kind of limited edition at an increased price of around 700 euros.

In the future, HMD wants to make the version of the XR21 manufactured in Europe available in larger quantities. The “normal” end customer version of the same phone will continue to come from Asian production.

Companies as a target group

HMD wants to appeal primarily to corporate customers and institutions with the smartphone manufactured in Europe. Globally, cell phones from major manufacturers are mostly manufactured in Asia – primarily for cost reasons and because of the technical knowledge in Asia.

