vdsk tonk Daniel Alfredsson dreamed of leaving Marin Hossa in Trenn. | photo: Profimedia.cz

Padestilet Alfredsson, who only played in Ottawa in 1995 and 2013 and wore the captain’s cap for a long time, was with the team on the ice during the fifth thorn.

It’s Daniel Alfredsson and I really wanted him to join them, in any role. I immediately respect our hr. Not only because of the way the game was played, but also because of the way he is a hunter, said Senators hockey operations manager Steve Staios.

Alfredsson is still the club history leader in goals scored (426), assists (682) and points (1108). He didn’t end his career, he played the Olympic tournament from Tour 2006 to drive one season for Detroit. He was hindered by long-term problems.

He scored 1157 points (444+713) in 1246 games, added 124 starts and 100 points (51+49) in the playoffs. Last year he was inducted into the Sn sly.

Share this: Facebook

X

