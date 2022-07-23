We are moving towards the end of the Athletics World Championships in Eugene. There are five titles up for grabs with many Azzurri engaged between the track and the platform. Tonight we start with the women’s 100m hurdles heats with Elisa Di Lazzaro. At 9pm, however, Larissa Iapichino’s debut in the long jump is expected. During the night, the men’s and women’s heats of the 4×400 relay, the final of the triple jump with Andrea Dallavalle and Emanuel Ihemeje and, to close the program, the finals of the men’s and women’s 4×100 relay. The men who, without the injured Marcell Jacobs, did not manage to qualify will not be on the track. The blues instead hit the final with a lot of Italian record.