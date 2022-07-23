Home Sports LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program, Italians in the race | live coverage
Sports

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program, Italians in the race | live coverage

by admin
LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program, Italians in the race | live coverage

It starts with the batteries of the 100 women’s hurdles of Di Lazzaro, then Larissa. Night with the triple and the relays

We are moving towards the end of the Athletics World Championships in Eugene. There are five titles up for grabs with many Azzurri engaged between the track and the platform. Tonight we start with the women’s 100m hurdles heats with Elisa Di Lazzaro. At 9pm, however, Larissa Iapichino’s debut in the long jump is expected. During the night, the men’s and women’s heats of the 4×400 relay, the final of the triple jump with Andrea Dallavalle and Emanuel Ihemeje and, to close the program, the finals of the men’s and women’s 4×100 relay. The men who, without the injured Marcell Jacobs, did not manage to qualify will not be on the track. The blues instead hit the final with a lot of Italian record.

July 23 – 9:05 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Olympics, athletics, Berruti launches Jacobs: "He can get on the podium"

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

“Fitness for All, Meet in Hangzhou” 2022 Hangzhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy