Xi’an News Network News On the afternoon of July 23, the 10th round of the Chinese League One began. Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic defeated Qingdao Youth Island 1:0 with Liu Chaoyang’s goal. The Northwest Wolves currently have 4 wins, 5 draws and 1 loss with 17 points and continue to advance to the first group.

In the first half, the Shaanxi team controlled the situation on the field and sought to attack many times. After Ma Junliang received a pass from Raoul, the small penalty area was knocked horizontally and was blocked. After three people entered the penalty area and pushed the shot slightly wide, the two sides scored a goalless draw in the half; In the 75th minute, Ma Junliang’s outer instep assisted Liu Chaoyang to break the goal and open the scoring. This is also the third goal of the U23 teenager Liu Chaoyang this season. Then the veteran Yang Hao, who returned from injury, came off the bench to complete his debut this season and also reached the milestone of 100 games for the Northwest Wolves. After a fierce battle, Shaanxi Changan Athletic finally won Qingdao Youth Island with one goal.

Although the club is currently facing difficulties, the Shaanxi Changan Athletic team is in the same boat, showing the indomitable spirit and strong cohesion of the Northwest Wolf. Currently in the Chinese League standings, Changan Athletic is still closely following the first group, retaining the hope of entering the top three. In addition, in the midst of difficulties, Shaanxi fans also gave the team full understanding and support, and became the most powerful spiritual pillar of the Northwest Wolves.

Text/Provided by Wang Rui Club, All Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industrypicture