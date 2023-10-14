Montblanc dedicates pen collection to Maria Callas – MONDO MODA

The Montblanc Muses writing instrument collection is dedicated to the women who left a recognizable mark on culture and society, which can still be felt today. The careful design details of each edition reflect the unique characteristics of each muse and their extraordinary legacy.

The latest special edition Montblanc Muses Maria Callas pays tribute to the artist acclaimed as ‘La Divina’ due to her deeply moving voice combined with an elegant style and dramatic instinct.

Montblanc Muses Maria Callas Homage to “La Divina” @ publicity

With her talent, passion and charisma, Maria Callas rose to fame as the ultimate opera diva performing in major opera houses around the world. The star who shone so much in life continues to enchant new generations through recordings as one of the greatest sopranos in the history of music.

Angelina Jolie in Maria (2024) @ disclosure

Remembering that Maria Callas will be played by Angelina Jolie in the film “Maria”, by director Pablo Larrain, the same as “Diana” and “Jackie”.

About Callas

Born in 1923 in New York City to Greek parents, Callas studied music in Athens and made her professional debut in the same city. Her international career began in Verona in 1947, then in Venice and Florence, where she sang the title role of Bellini’s Norma, becoming her signature role. Callas made his long-awaited debut at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in 1956, appearing on the cover of Time magazine to mark the occasion.

Her career would skyrocket with new roles in her repertoire until she retired from the stage to the glittering life of the international jet-set. Even though she managed to retire in style, she continued to appear in concerts and occasional recordings over the years, until her death in 1977.

Maria Callas @ disclosure

In addition to having a vocal range of almost three octaves, Callas was a woman who also knew how to captivate with her breathtaking looks. The precious turquoise resin of the Montblanc Muses Maria Callas Special Edition’s cap and barrel highlights one of her favorite colors, while the overall shape of the writing instrument reflects the graceful beauty of Maria Callas with her slender, elegant silhouette.

With her choice of roles, Maria Callas revived the richly ornamental repertoire of the bel canto tradition. A costume detail from one of her best-known roles, Bellini’s Norma, is reflected in a laurel leaf pattern around the edition’s platinum-coated cone, along with the soprano’s embossed signature. The laurel design is a reference to the now iconic image of Maria Callas as the Druid priestess singing the famous ‘Casta Diva’ aria from the tragic opera, in flowing white robes and a laurel wreath.

In addition to being ‘La Callas’ on stage, the soprano also became a style icon that enchanted the world. The handcrafted, rhodium-coated Au 585 solid gold nib features in relief the cat’s eyes lined with kohl and the dark eyebrows so typical of her image, as well as the nickname that is inseparable from Maria Callas: ‘La Divina ‘.

A lover of designer dresses and luxurious accessories, the star appreciated all the beautiful things in life. The writing instrument clip, especially the clip stone, is a tribute to Callas’ great love for jewelry and flowers. The stone’s petal shape resembles the leaf of a new rose that was named Callas in 1965, while the stone’s deep turquoise hue pays homage to the color of the Aegean Sea, paying homage to Callas’ Greek roots.

Maria Callas has always been the personification of elegance and her devotion to her art was unwavering. More than 45 years after her death, Callas’ star still shines and her legacy lives on in a special edition writing instrument that highlights an unforgettable life and exceptional artistic talent.

