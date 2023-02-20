Only eight schools have been delivered in Cali at 100% construction; of the 23 institutions that should be intervened

Given this, the Secretary of Education of Cali, José Darwin Lenis, made a call to the Educational Infrastructure Financing Fund (FFIE); to accelerate the construction of schools in the capital of the Valley.

“All the responsibility falls on them, because it is the FFIE that has contracted and those contracts have not been fulfilled, we have headquarters in 10% of the construction for 4 years,” said the official.

So far there is no exact delivery date for these works, which generates more expenses and rental of different venues to the local government.

There are already approximately 14 thousand students who have been affected by the non-execution of these works.

The fiscal responsibility process initiated by the Comptroller General of the Republic against the agency, for more than $3,000 million, for three works in public schools in the city that remain unfinished triggered this call.

The Comptroller’s Office seeks to clarify the abnormalities that occurred during the execution and monitoring stages of the projects.

Additionally, the entity investigates the non-adoption of effective measures to achieve the completion of educational works.

“The territorial entities complied with the money and the works that were promised and it is inconceivable that the works that the Ministry of Education is in charge of have already completed more than 4 years without finishing, some in total abandonment,” said Fernando Tamayo, a Cali councilor. .

Data:

1. There are no clear delivery dates for the schools, which generates more costs for transportation and rental of venues to the local government.

2. There are 14 thousand students affected.

3. An advance payment would have been made to the contractor for the works, which remained unfinished.

4. Members of the contractor consortium and the intervening consortium were associated with the case, as was the contract supervisor.

5. According to the entity, the projects only reached an execution in phase 2 of between 30% and 37%.

The three colleges related to the Comptrollership process are:

– The EI Evaristo García, headquarters:

• Jose Hilario Lopez.

• Ferdinand of Aragon.

– At IE Santa Fe, Croydon headquarters.

Comments