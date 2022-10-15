Home News Non-drinking water in the hamlets of Imponzo and Cadunea: the municipal ordinance for boiling is triggered
News

Non-drinking water in the hamlets of Imponzo and Cadunea: the municipal ordinance for boiling is triggered

by admin
Non-drinking water in the hamlets of Imponzo and Cadunea: the municipal ordinance for boiling is triggered

TOLMEZZO. The Municipality of Tolmezzo, on Friday 14 October, issued an ordinance in which it invites users of the water service in the hamlets of Imponzo and Cadunea to boil water drawn for food use.

In fact, a check carried out by the technicians of the Friuli Centrale university health authority on a sample of water taken from the public fountain of Imponzo revealed that some parameters of potability were not respected. Hence the communication to the Municipality which ordered the ordinance addressed to the population of the two localities.

In the next few days, explains a note from the Municipality, “the analyzes will be repeated and, as soon as conditions allow it, the ordinance will be revoked. It should be noted that the provision is published in the section of the online praetorian notice on the site www.comune.tolmezzo.ud.it.».

See also  The Alpine troops ask for a return to compulsory conscription "Life education"

You may also like

Foggia, 37-year-old worker falls from a wind turbine...

Small cracks in the omnipotence of Xi Jinping...

Ivrea, the ring of the late Furno to...

Who will succeed Li Keqiang?Japanese expert: Hu Chunhua...

Weapon of Taggia, a woman dies in the...

All the delegations attending the 20th National Congress...

World of sailing in mourning: the Olympian Roberto...

[Provincial Emergency Management Department]Risk prevention, safety and stability_Shaanxi...

“Aaa Aggiesi”, Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene reward...

The series of conferences of “Endeavoring the New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy