TOLMEZZO. The Municipality of Tolmezzo, on Friday 14 October, issued an ordinance in which it invites users of the water service in the hamlets of Imponzo and Cadunea to boil water drawn for food use.

In fact, a check carried out by the technicians of the Friuli Centrale university health authority on a sample of water taken from the public fountain of Imponzo revealed that some parameters of potability were not respected. Hence the communication to the Municipality which ordered the ordinance addressed to the population of the two localities.

In the next few days, explains a note from the Municipality, “the analyzes will be repeated and, as soon as conditions allow it, the ordinance will be revoked. It should be noted that the provision is published in the section of the online praetorian notice on the site www.comune.tolmezzo.ud.it.».