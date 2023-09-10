Home » Nordhausen mayoral election: AfD candidate and incumbent go to runoff election
Nordhausen mayoral election: AfD candidate and incumbent go to runoff election

In the mayoral race in Nordhausen, none of the six candidates achieved the required 50 percent mark. The AfD candidate, Jörg Prophet, came first on Sunday with 42.1 percent, followed by the non-party incumbent Kai Buchmann with 23.7 percent. Both will therefore meet in the runoff election on September 24th.

18.6 percent voted for the SPD candidate and incumbent mayor of Nordhausen, Alexandra Rieger. The independent CDU candidate Andreas Trump achieved 11.2 percent. The candidates from the Greens and FDP, Carsten Meyer and Stefan Marx, achieved 1.4 and 3.0 percent respectively. At 56.4 percent, voter turnout was significantly higher than six years ago. Of the 32,925 eligible voters, 18,558 went to the polls.

