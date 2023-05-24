Home » North Waziristan: Suicide blast at check post, 3 officials and one civilian martyred
North Waziristan: Suicide blast at check post, 3 officials and one civilian martyred

by admin
North Waziristan: Suicide blast at check post, 3 officials and one civilian martyred

4 people including three security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack on Tehsil Datta Khel Liaqat check post of Miran Shah area of ​​North Waziristan.
Web Desk: According to the Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan, a suicide blast occurred at the check post during checking, as a result of which 3 officials on duty were martyred, a citizen also lost his life in the blast.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the bodies of the martyrs and the injured have been shifted to Miran Shah Hospital.

