Northeast Agricultural University Drives Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements to Benefit Grain, Food, Farmers, and Workers

Northeast Agricultural University is committed to market-oriented research and development and has made significant progress in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. The National Soybean Technology Research Center, led by Li Yang, the executive director, has successfully extended deep processing in the field of soybeans, resulting in a substantial increase in its value. These technologies have already been adopted by over 20 enterprises.

In recent years, Northeast Agricultural University has prioritized the high-quality development of the agricultural product processing industry. Leveraging the expertise of its faculty and students, the university has established a replicable and scalable process for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

The university has taken proactive measures to meet the demands of society by fostering collaborations between the university and industry. By careful planning and high-level execution, Northeast Agricultural University has significantly enhanced the quality and efficiency of its research results, leading to increased transfer, transformation, and overall efficiency. The establishment of the Social Cooperation and Achievement Transformation Center, responsible for coordinating science and technology promotion and social services, has better aligned the university’s efforts with the needs of Longjiang’s industrial development. Additionally, the Research Institute of Food Science has undertaken comprehensive research and transformation in the fields of milk, beans, fruits, side effects, and fertilizers, supporting innovation in the industry and driving practical applications. The university and enterprises have jointly established research institutes, school-enterprise R&D centers, industrial technology research institutes, and agricultural national university science parks to further the collaboration. As a result, 45 enterprises have been incubated, including 16 high-tech enterprises.

The market-oriented approach of Northeast Agricultural University has specifically targeted six advantageous industries and six important industries in the province. Through the transformation of 57 scientific and technological achievements, the university has played a significant role in driving technological innovation and industrial upgrading. Noteworthy achievements include the development of anti-enzymolysis targeting antimicrobial peptides and alternative feed antibiotic technologies, which have made remarkable contributions to the advancement of the feed and aquaculture industries. These achievements, led by Professor Shan Anshan, have been recognized with the National Innovation Award and have been transferred for a record-breaking price of 50 million yuan. Furthermore, 21 achievements in areas such as dairy probiotics and infant milk powder have been industrialized by 17 companies, generating economic benefits exceeding 1.1 billion yuan. In meat processing and safety production, 35 invention patents have been authorized, and the results have been adopted by 32 enterprises, contributing to an economic benefit of 2.5 billion yuan. Additionally, the university’s expertise in soybean intensive processing has been awarded 30 scientific and technological awards, with over 100 invention patents authorized. These achievements have been widely adopted by 31 enterprises, leading to direct and indirect economic benefits surpassing 10 billion yuan. In egg deep processing, 10 achievements have been industrialized in eight domestic and international egg product companies, resulting in economic benefits exceeding 1.5 billion yuan. The university’s artificial humus technology has also gained international recognition, being selected as one of the top ten emerging technologies in the field of chemistry by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) in 2021. This technology has achieved 100% carbon recovery and has been implemented in a demonstration area of over 500 mu in the Sanjiang Reclamation Area, contributing to a 6% to 12% increase in production. Additionally, the university’s straw fiber composite concrete brick technology has significantly improved the thermal insulation performance of wall materials, replacing traditional non-renewable brick-making materials and promoting sustainability in the green building industry.

Northeast Agricultural University has also prioritized the establishment of rules and systems to support the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. A series of work plans, including the “Action Plan for Accelerating Scientific and Technological Innovation and Promoting Agricultural and Rural Modernization and Realizing New Breakthroughs in Northeast Agricultural University (2021-2025)” and the “Social Service Support Project,” have been implemented. The university has also introduced the “Northeast Agricultural University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Driving Capacity Building” plan. In the construction of “first-class disciplines,” the university has made strides in promoting the transformation of achievements and implementing incentive policies to encourage talent innovation and entrepreneurship.

By firmly establishing the notion that scientific research is a process that ultimately aims for transformation, Northeast Agricultural University has fostered a collaborative environment where teachers and experts actively participate in achievement transformation. This approach has led to a flourishing culture of achievement transformation within the university and its colleges.

Northeast Agricultural University’s commitment to market orientation and the successful transformation of scientific and technological achievements have had a significant impact on grain production, food processing, and the livelihoods of farmers and workers. The university’s efforts have created a new era of technological innovation leading to industrial upgrading, benefiting the agricultural sector and driving economic growth.

