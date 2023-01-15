Home News Not all tolls in the country will freeze their rates this 2023
News

Not all tolls in the country will freeze their rates this 2023

by admin
Not all tolls in the country will freeze their rates this 2023

The National Government is expected to formalize the measure not to increase the toll rates administered by the ANI (National Infrastructure Agency) and the National Institute of Roads (Invías) during this 2023, information released this Friday by the Minister of Transportation, William Reyes.

“No, there will be no increase. It is a decision of the president. Currently, the ANI has 113, there are 20 on the way out of the 29 concessions that are advancing in Colombia, and Invías has 30 tolls,” Reyes said in an interview with Blu Radio.

The Minister made it clear that this measure applies to national tolls and not to departmental tolls, taking into account that the prices are defined by each government, giving as an example the road to Sibaté, which is in charge of the Government of Cundinamarca.

The senior official assured that the tolls that increased the prices will be reviewed, which will have to return to the current value.

“When we talk about ANI tolls, we are basically talking about road concession tolls. There are some tolls that have automatic formulas that apply as of January 1, but the general rule is that the determination of the CPI increase occurs on January 16,” concluded Reyes.

President Gustavo Petro would sign the decree this weekend.

Photo file Occidente newspaper

Comments

See also  When Sun Chunlan was investigating and guiding the epidemic prevention and control in Chongqing, she emphasized the need for fast, scientific, precise, collaborative and efficient efforts to achieve social zero in the shortest time. Chen Miner and Hu Henghua participated in relevant activities respectively_Chongqing Municipal People's Government Network

You may also like

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday, January 16

Melissa Martínez showed off her luxurious vacations

human stampede left 47 affected

Movie times in Marseille

The Third Plenary Session of the First Session...

Gaula captured 8 members of the “Pachencas Ciénaga”...

Tragic accident in Neiva

The first session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

These are the most anticipated streaming premieres

Arriving late to Chocó – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy