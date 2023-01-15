The National Government is expected to formalize the measure not to increase the toll rates administered by the ANI (National Infrastructure Agency) and the National Institute of Roads (Invías) during this 2023, information released this Friday by the Minister of Transportation, William Reyes.

“No, there will be no increase. It is a decision of the president. Currently, the ANI has 113, there are 20 on the way out of the 29 concessions that are advancing in Colombia, and Invías has 30 tolls,” Reyes said in an interview with Blu Radio.

The Minister made it clear that this measure applies to national tolls and not to departmental tolls, taking into account that the prices are defined by each government, giving as an example the road to Sibaté, which is in charge of the Government of Cundinamarca.

The senior official assured that the tolls that increased the prices will be reviewed, which will have to return to the current value.

“When we talk about ANI tolls, we are basically talking about road concession tolls. There are some tolls that have automatic formulas that apply as of January 1, but the general rule is that the determination of the CPI increase occurs on January 16,” concluded Reyes.

President Gustavo Petro would sign the decree this weekend.

Photo file Occidente newspaper

