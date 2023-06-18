Not knowing how to dance, the courtyard is crooked

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, while briefing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, Ishaq Dar said that the reason for the delay in the budget strategy paper was the delay in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The conditions are being fulfilled, the claps are ringing with both hands, all the arrangements have been made. Although economic matters and loan acquisition negotiations should not be concerned with any regional and international politics, but still some say yes or no. On the other hand, this issue seems to be going in a crooked direction. The sad thing is that there is no ray of hope and improvement. Despair is increasing. The claimant party has taken the country down in a year from the level at which it wrested power from the previous government saying that the economy had collapsed under their rule. Now the situation is that all efforts, Despite using diplomatic channels and influence, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not disbursing the loan tranche under the agreement with Pakistan. There is definitely pressure on Pakistan, but it is not that the reason for not getting the loan is just diplomatic rows, but the real reason may be that Pakistan has not yet fulfilled many conditions imposed by the IMF for the loan. Among the conditions are closing the external finance gap, fixing the currency exchange rate according to the market and fixing the appropriate interest rate benchmark. According to some diplomatic circles, Ishaq Dar’s words cannot be completely rejected. According to him, it may not be correct to link the relationship with China to the non-payment of loans, but it is a fact that the IMF, America and the West are currently under the influence of India and they are trying to please India. Will take every step. The conditions imposed by the IMF are unprecedented. And we also know which country has the most influence in the IMF. We know that the United States does not want our strategic partnership with China to continue. Should fix itself.