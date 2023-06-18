Jorge Robledo criticizes the performance of the Petro Government

10
The former senator and ex-Petro supporter believes that the president’s term is going worse than expected, due to the failure to keep promises and the scandals in his immediate environment. In a recent interview with Agencia EFE, Jorge Robledo, a former supporter of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, expressed his disappointment with the performance…
