The Serbian defeated Stéfanos Tsitsipás with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5), in a close duel that left Djokovic as number one in the ATP world ranking.

This Sunday, January 29, Novak Djokovic beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and won his tenth Australian Open, which helped him equal Rafael Nadal’s 22 ‘grand slams’ and regain number one in the ATP world ranking.

‘Nole’ went to Melbourne as a great favourite, but his path was not easy, as an injury to his left leg in the previous days almost removed him from the tournament.

Recovered from the pain and with sublime tennis in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, it was the turn of the controversy: first, doubts as to whether he had faked the injury; then, some images of his father with fans with pro-Russian symbols, which made him not see the semifinal and final live.

However, this was not a reason to bring down the Serbian athlete, who prevailed in a tight duel with the Greek 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

“This has been one of the most challenging tournaments I’ve played in my life considering the circumstances,” said ‘Nole’ at the trophy delivery ceremony, where he wore a jacket with the number 22 stamped on it.

He added: “This is probably the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances.”