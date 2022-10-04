Listen to the audio version of the article

The expensive energy hits hard the pockets of the Italians, so much so that there are cases in which those who should pay do not make it to meet the deadlines. The latest alarm came from Anaci, the association of condominium administrators. “Energy costs will certainly create high arrears in condominiums as a domino effect, because many will not be able to meet the costs – underlined the provincial president Anaci Milano, Leonardo Caruso -. By the end of October we will have the clearest situation because we will know the amount of the previous management account and the expenditure forecast of the new management, considering that last year’s adjustments were already increased by 50%. Technically, many condominiums will be in arrears, but in fact they are unable to cope with an economic expenditure of this magnitude. This is why an immediate intervention by the new government is essential to avoid a serious social crisis ”, concluded Caruso. The topic of how to limit the impact of expensive bills is already being studied by the Brothers of Italy, the political force that achieved success in the last election. Among the solutions studied, those of a shield for those who cannot pay.

Government, Meloni aims to close the team by 20 October

The current government is at the window for now. Try to understand how the all-European game on the roof at the price of gas, the so-called “price cap”, will end. In the meantime, however, while waiting for the new parliament to take office on 13 October, the leader of FdI and candidate premier Giorgia Meloni continues to weave the web of the government that will come and aims to close the game possibly by 20 October. In fact, the European Council will meet in 18 days. And, once she has received the assignment from the Quirinale and if the team is ready, the president of the Brothers of Italy could perhaps swear in time to bring the energy dossier personally to Brussels, participating in the summit as premier alongside the other international leaders.

Priority to the energy dossier

The most felt emergency is the one connected to expensive energy (“The priority is to stop gas speculation,” he stressed). In this context, contacts with the Prime Minister Mario Draghi continue. A direct line that allows Palazzo Chigi to keep the next head of government informed on all open dossiers. And at the same time an opportunity, for Meloni, to evaluate together with the outgoing executive all possible avenues in view of a probable fourth aid decree.

The hypothesis of a fourth aid decree to stem the impact of the run of the bills

Designed to support families and businesses against the autumn sting, between boom bills and inflation, the measure will be exclusive to Draghi’s successor. But it is all to be built, starting with the covers to be found.

The hypothesis

Among the hypotheses under consideration there would be a moratorium to protect families and businesses for unpaid bills. It could be at least six months: in that time span there would be no risk of having the light or gas disconnected. Among the solutions being studied, there is also an increase in the ISEE base for bonuses or tax credit rates, which, however, would greatly reduce the “treasury” of 10 billion available for new support.