Gonzalo was great with Real and in Italy with Napoli, Juve and Milan. But with the Argentina shirt he never won anything and missed the most important occasion
Of Gonzalo Higuain it must be said how beautiful it was to see him play (harmony more power) and how – in his game – he was able to summarize the ancient flavor of the scorer – few have had his peremptory nature in shooting – and at the same time the modernity of the striker. who certainly has to think about scoring goals – in his career there are 125 in Serie A, 107 in Liga, 27 in Mls and so on – but who must also be good at moving with / for the team.