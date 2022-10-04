Of Gonzalo Higuain it must be said how beautiful it was to see him play (harmony more power) and how – in his game – he was able to summarize the ancient flavor of the scorer – few have had his peremptory nature in shooting – and at the same time the modernity of the striker. who certainly has to think about scoring goals – in his career there are 125 in Serie A, 107 in Liga, 27 in Mls and so on – but who must also be good at moving with / for the team.