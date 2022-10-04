Home World Ukraine latest news. Pentagon, Russia is on the defensive in Kherson
Ukraine latest news. Pentagon, Russia is on the defensive in Kherson

ServiceEuropa

Norway has decided not to close the border with Russia for now. Chip maker Nvidia ceases all business in Putin’s country

Russia: Parliament ratifies the law on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions

  • Nvidia ceases all business in Russia

    Nvidia Corp., the leading US chip maker, is shutting down all operations in Russia after the Moscow invasion of Ukraine is now in its eighth month. Nvidia had already suspended its shipments to Russia, but has maintained a presence in the country “to support employees and their families,” the company said in a statement released yesterday and quoted by Bloomberg specifying that Nvidia is now ” ceasing all activities “in Russia.

  • Pentagon, Russia is on the defensive in Kherson

    Moscow’s forces are “on the defensive” in the southern Kherson region, just annexed by Russia after the farce referendums. This was reported by the Pentagon, confirming what was admitted yesterday by the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov. “Down in the Kherson region, where Ukraine is conducting its counter-offensive, the Russians are essentially in a defensive position. They are fighting, of course, but they are in a defensive position. Instead, further north, near Bakhmut, they are attacking, ”said a senior US defense official.

  • Norway, let’s not close the border with Russia

    The Norwegian Minister of Justice and Security Emilie Enger Mehl was in the Finnmark region, the northernmost of Norway, where he presented a new helicopter for the police that will serve to strengthen security at the border with Russia: “It is important for the government have good control of this boundary. We are the only country in the Schengen zone that has an open border with Russia, ”Mehl told Norwegian public service broadcaster Nrk.
    On Friday Finland closed its border to Russian citizens except for some proven reasons, but Norway has no intention of doing the same, at least not for now: «In Finland they have had several thousand arrivals from Russia in the course of a few days. We have seen the numbers go up and down in recent days, but well below those seen in Finland, ”the minister said at a press conference.
    The additional security at the border will be used to monitor the border and, if necessary, to be able to close it promptly. According to NRK, there are about 2,000 young Russian men who crossed the Norwegian border over the past week.

