06:28

Norway, let’s not close the border with Russia

The Norwegian Minister of Justice and Security Emilie Enger Mehl was in the Finnmark region, the northernmost of Norway, where he presented a new helicopter for the police that will serve to strengthen security at the border with Russia: “It is important for the government have good control of this boundary. We are the only country in the Schengen zone that has an open border with Russia, ”Mehl told Norwegian public service broadcaster Nrk.

On Friday Finland closed its border to Russian citizens except for some proven reasons, but Norway has no intention of doing the same, at least not for now: «In Finland they have had several thousand arrivals from Russia in the course of a few days. We have seen the numbers go up and down in recent days, but well below those seen in Finland, ”the minister said at a press conference.

The additional security at the border will be used to monitor the border and, if necessary, to be able to close it promptly. According to NRK, there are about 2,000 young Russian men who crossed the Norwegian border over the past week.