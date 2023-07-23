NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst accuses the federal government of a lack of appreciation for families

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst from the CDU, believes that the government’s family policy is a “fatal traffic light signal to the families in our country”. He alludes to parental allowance, which is to be abolished for higher incomes.

Wüst: Traffic light anti-family

“The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), criticizes the federal government for its family policy. “After the plans to cut parental benefits, the abolition of spouse splitting would again be a fatal traffic light signal to families in our country,” he told Der Spiegel.

A few weeks ago it became known that the federal government wanted to cut parental allowance for top earners, and a little later SPD leader Lars Klingbeil proposed an end to spouse splitting. Most recently, the federal government has already withdrawn from supporting language daycare centers, said Wüst, who describes this step as “a big mistake”. “Instead of continuing to put obstacles in the way of families, the federal government must strengthen families with children.” For example, the full basic tax allowance could apply to children.

The federal government increasingly lacks appreciation for families. “That has to change in times of ever-increasing costs for families,” says Wüst.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: woman with child (archive), via dts news agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

