Nuquí has ​​a wide variety of wood for construction or crafts. Here is a sample of Okendo wood, highly appreciated in the area.

Afterr Sandra V. Murillo-Morales and Alexandra Colorado Castro.

Wooden architecture is an alternative to recover the natural, cultural and forest heritage of the Colombian Pacific coast and improve the living conditions of its communities. These are achievements of the Posadas Turísticas de Colombia Program (PTC) that reveal the scope and benefits of the resource in an activity that is underestimated in the country.

Full text in