Nuquí: meeting of piangüera women

This morning, August 4, the First Meeting of Pianguera Women of the Colombian Pacific was held in Nuquí, a space to recognize their ancestral work and the importance of mangrove caretakers and food security.

With a cultural display, the different delegations, the Minister of the Environment and the director of Codechocó were welcomed.

Representatives of the institutions that make up the SINA-Pacific National Environmental System also met in Nuquí, with the aim of joining efforts to strengthen community tourism strategies in the area and control and surveillance processes in special management areas, such as protected areas and natural parks.

