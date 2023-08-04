GdS – Inter, if Scamacca skips watch out for Beto: Inzaghi prefers him to Balogun for 2 reasons

The Nerazzurri are evaluating various leads in case they fail to get to the West Ham striker

What if the Scamacca negotiation were to fail? This is the question that Inter fans are asking themselves at the moment, considering the decisive inclusion of Atalanta in the race to win the West Ham striker. In Viale della Liberazione they do not want to be caught unprepared, and the Inter leadership has long since identified various profiles to complete an attack which, at the moment, can only count on Lautaro Martinez, Thuram and Correa.

As he writes The Sports Gazettethere is one name ahead of all others: “The Nerazzurri must dust off the dossiers that seemed destined for the archive and figure out who really can be a credible, functional and reachable alternative to the West Ham United striker“.

“For various reasons, the first name to mention is Beto, first of all because it corresponds perfectly to the three parameters mentioned above. Maybe it won’t be the profile that ignites the fans’ fantasies, but he’s a first striker, he’s reachable and has room for growth after two double-digit seasons in Serie A – 21 goals overall – without needing to settle in. So far the blow has never been sunk, but Inter and Udinese have spoken in recent days to close the transfer of Lazar Samardzic“.

“The second name that is making a comeback is the strong profile that the club has tried to push considerably and that Simone Inzaghi instead prefers to avoid, due to team needs and certainly not for absolute value. Folarin Balogun is back from an amazing season with Reims and doesn’t seem to have much space at Arsenal, but it takes around forty million to sign him, money that the club could agree to invest for a player with great potential.