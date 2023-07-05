Home » Nuremberg | AI helps at the marshalling yard
Nuremberg | AI helps at the marshalling yard

Up to 10,000 freight trains rattle through the Nuremberg marshalling yard every day. That’s why Deutsche Bahn has carried out a seminal pilot project here – with artificial intelligence. There are several camera bridges over the rails at the Nuremberg marshalling yard. From here, the passing freight trains are filmed and scanned. AI analyzes the recordings and helps to detect damage and necessary repairs more quickly. What was only a pilot project is now to be used throughout Germany, Deutsche Bahn announced.

