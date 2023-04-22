Home » The Sudanese army inflicts heavy losses on the Rapid Support militia and calls on them to surrender… See the details
The Sudanese army inflicts heavy losses on the Rapid Support militia and calls on them to surrender… See the details

Sudani Net:

General Command of the Armed Forces
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 AD

For the fifth day in a row, the armed forces are responding to a new attack on the vicinity of the General Command, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy and destroying a number of combat vehicles.

It was easy to deal with striking rebel gatherings with the Air Force inside its concentrations in the center of Khartoum and eliminating the rebellion in hours, but the armed forces cannot take this path and put people’s lives at stake, and this is the difference between national armies and militias

We are still renewing the call for the Rapid Support personnel to surrender to the nearest military unit, and join its ranks to get out of this state of rebellion and to get rid of this unfortunate situation.

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

