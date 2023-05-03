Home » OAS Observation Mission congratulates Paraguay for civic responsibility during election day
OAS Observation Mission congratulates Paraguay for civic responsibility during election day

The Head of the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) of the Organization of American States, Luis Lauredo, recognized the efforts of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, its officials and magistrates, which allowed this process of national elections to go forward, peaceful way.

On the institution’s official twitter account, the ambassador congratulated all Paraguayans on the successful holding of the general elections last Sunday.

He expressed that the civic responsibility of the Paraguayan people, demonstrated during voting day, is admirable.

He explained that in order to support and strengthen the electoral processes in Paraguay, the OAS Electoral Observation Mission presented the preliminary report with recommendations on various issues analyzed by the group that carried out the task of monitoring the vote in our country.

Finally, he affirmed that the entourage will maintain a team on the ground with the aim of being present during the events that occur during the officialization of the votes.

