US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, revealed in front of journalists the hitherto classified estimates of Russian losses in Ukraine in the last five months: one hundred thousand dead and wounded. The fighters killed are twenty thousand and of these at least half belong to the Wagner group. This fact allows us to say that they died on the Bakhmut front, the small Ukrainian city that the mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin they try to take from early summer 2022.