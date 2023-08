She was missing for two weeks – The search for a 16-year-old has now come to a happy ending. Leyla A. from Oberasbach has reappeared. As reported, two weeks ago she left her parents’ house in the morning and has not been seen since. This morning, however, she reported to the police on her own initiative and safely – in Dortmund, according to the Middle Franconia police. The public search has therefore been revoked.

