International Legal Organizations Express Concern Over Arrest Warrants for Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong

International Legal Organizations Express Concern Over Arrest Warrants for Overseas Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong

August 2, 2023

A number of international legal organizations, including LAWASIA, Commonwealth Lawyers Association, and Hong Kong Rule of Law Monitor, have recently expressed concern over the arrest warrants issued by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong police for eight overseas pro-democracy activists. These organizations have criticized the Hong Kong government’s actions and urged them to uphold the principles of safeguarding the work of lawyers and respecting international law.

The Australia-based Legal Association of the Asia-Pacific (LAWASIA) issued a statement on July 31, condemning the arrest or prosecution of individuals following the implementation of the “Hong Kong National Security Law.” They specifically reprimanded the National Security Department and the Department of Justice for their actions. LAWASIA also expressed concern over the investigation launched by two Hong Kong law associations into Guo Rongkeng and Ren Jianfeng. They highlighted Chief Executive Li Jiachao’s derogatory remarks towards these individuals, which could incite violence against them.

The statement from LAWASIA called on the Hong Kong government to respect the UN’s principles of safeguarding the work of lawyers. They urged the government to allow lawyers to perform their duties without intimidation or harassment and to avoid using language that incites violence. LAWASIA also stated that they will closely monitor the incident and may send independent observers to understand the investigation procedures of the two law associations in the future.

The Hong Kong Rule of Law Monitor, composed of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) and overseas Hong Kong lawyers, also issued statements expressing concern over the arrest warrants for eight overseas Hong Kong residents. The CLA criticized the “National Security Law” for its harsh and oppressive nature and its use to target those who exercise freedom of speech and expression. They described it as an example of using the law for illegal purposes.

The statement from the Hong Kong Rule of Law Monitor condemned the Hong Kong government for using inflammatory language and attempting to demonize those on the arrest warrants. They called on the government to fulfill its obligations under international law, including withdrawing the bounties and arrest warrants for the eight individuals.

In response, the Hong Kong government issued a statement on August 1, strongly opposing and condemning the foreign legal organizations for their “unreasonable attacks and slanders” on the “National Security Law” and the actions of relevant departments. They accused Guo Rongkeng and Ren Jianfeng of smearing the judicial system and the rule of law in Hong Kong and promoting sanctions against China and Hong Kong.

The issuance of the arrest warrants by the National Security Department on July 3, with a bounty of HK$1 million for each individual, has gained global attention. The United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia have all condemned the arrest warrants, expressing concerns about the infringement of human rights and basic freedoms by the Chinese Communist Party.

More than 50 non-governmental organizations in Hong Kong have also signed a joint statement, urging governments to reject the arrest warrants and take action to protect activists in exile.

———————————————-

Young Voter Registration Declines Significantly in Hong Kong

August 2, 2023

The provisional voter registration figures for 2023 released by the Registration and Electoral Office in Hong Kong have shown a significant decline in the total number of voters for two consecutive years since 2021. The most drastic decline is seen in the youngest age group, 18 to 20, with a drop of over 50% to approximately 26,000. Analysts attribute this decline to the changes in the electoral system, which have reduced the proportion of direct elections and dampened young people’s desire to participate in the democratic process.

According to the Registration and Electoral Office, the latest provisional register of electors includes approximately 4.329 million voters, a decrease of about 80,000 compared to last year’s figure of 4.412 million. This represents a 1.9% drop, which is larger than the 1.4% drop recorded in the previous year. The provisional register shows that only 31,300 new voters have registered, a decline from the 36,000 new voters registered last year and the lowest number since 2012.

When analyzed by age group, the most significant decline is observed in the youngest group of 18 to 20-year-olds, which dropped from a peak of over 120,000 in 2020 to only 26,000 this year, marking a decrease of 78%. The 21 to 25 age group also experienced a decline of over 10%, with approximately 216,000 registered voters. Similarly, the 26 to 30 age group recorded a 3.5% drop, bringing the total number of voters in these three age groups to decline by over 64,000, or about 13% of all voters.

Chairman of the Democratic Party, Kin-hee Lo, noted that the electoral system plays a crucial role in determining the significance of individual votes, which in turn affects citizens’ motivation to register and participate. With the reduced proportion of direct elections, young people and ordinary citizens have a smaller percentage of votes that can influence elected representatives, leading to a decline in their desire to participate.

Luo Jianxi, another analyst, pointed out that the decline in voter registration numbers also reflects immigration and cancellations of voter registration.

Li Jinhong, the host of the D100 news program aired on an internet station, expressed concerns about young people’s diminishing interest in voter registration and voting. He believes this reflects a lack of belonging, honor, and responsibility toward Hong Kong, which can hinder social development.

The upcoming District Council general elections scheduled for December 10 this year will be held under the new electoral system. The “District Councils (Amendment) Ordinance 2023” officially gazetted on July 10 states that the total number of seats in the new district councils will be reduced from 479 to 470. The proportion of elected seats will significantly decrease from the current 95% to 19%, and appointed seats will be reintroduced. The regulations also require candidates to pass assessments of their loyalty to the government.

Historically, the number of newly registered voters tends to be higher in election years compared to “non-election years,” ranging from nearly 150,000 to 390,000. However, this year, despite the Hong Kong government and pro-establishment faction’s efforts to promote voter registration since March, the number of newly registered voters only accounted for 8% of the figures recorded in 2019.

The Hong Kong Parliament (HKP) recently held its first press conference in London, UK. Yuan Gongyi, a proponent of the Preparatory Committee of the Hong Kong Parliament and one of the individuals wanted by the Hong Kong government, announced plans for the first election to be held later this year. Yuan called on former members of Parliament elected through direct elections in Hong Kong to participate in the global Hong Kong election.

Yuan Gongyi revealed that a global online referendum will be conducted at the end of the year to form the first Hong Kong parliament, comprising 35 statutory seats. Voting will be conducted by secret ballot.

Yuan criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its lack of legitimacy in ruling Hong Kong and its disregard for democracy. He called on elected members who served before July 2020 to participate in the “Hong Kong Council” to represent public opinion and voice their concerns internationally.

The developments surrounding the arrest warrants for overseas pro-democracy activists and the decline in young voter registration highlight the ongoing challenges to democratic participation in Hong Kong. Observers will closely monitor these issues as they continue to shape the political landscape of the city.

