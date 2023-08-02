There is a notice to find doctors and nurses in Elba hospital – Sanità

Estar’s notice has been published, already announced in recent weeks, to have medical specialists and health professionals available to work from one to five weeks a year at the hospital on the island of Elba.





The notice, explains the Tuscany Region, has no deadlines and serves to form a list of professionals to whom the ASL Toscana Nord Ovest can refer – for limited periods of time, from 4 September to 31 December 2023 – to guarantee services of the hospital of Portoferraio (Livorno).





The measure is of an exceptional nature and is activated pending specific competitions, also already announced, which provide for new hires with insured professional career paths.





According to this first announcement, doctors and healthcare professionals who decide to work on Elba will enjoy mission treatment (therefore with reimbursement of board and lodging) and an additional gross weekly allowance of 2,000 euros for joining the project. They can stay in the ASL guesthouse or in hotels indicated by the same. There are also further agreements with other structures available. As per the contract, they will work 38 hours a week and the healthcare companies of origin will be financed hours of additional productivity so that no service remains weakened.





Those interested will be able to submit their candidacy starting from 3 August at 12. Applications must be submitted electronically, by accessing the portal with Spid or with an electronic identity card. Doctors and health professionals who have been working for at least five years in the regional health service of Tuscany and who are not currently on part-time or time-delayed can apply. In particular, specialists are being sought for 10 departments of the Portoferraio garrison: anesthesia, dialysis, gynecology and obstetrics, analysis laboratory, medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics and birth point, first aid, radiology and SERD. Applications from specialists will be accepted, as well as in the disciplines identified, also in equivalent and similar subjects.



