‘In the US Senate probable false alarm gunman’

At the Capitol Hill Senate Building it was probably a false alarm. After hours of searching, the police did not identify any weapons or shots. The American media report it.

The building of Washington he had been evacuated after the authorities were alerted to the possible presence of a gunman.

A false alarm arrived 24 hours after Donald Trump’s expected appearance in court in Washington for his indictment. The city is on high alert and preparing for the arrival of the former president.

