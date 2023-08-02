Milan, does Krunic say hello too?

Rade Krunicwith the injury of Bennacer, remained the only surviving midfielder of the scudetto of Milan 2021/2022. Now he could pack his bags too. Fenerbahce has in fact opened negotiations with the player who has said he is available for the transfer. If he leaves, the Rossoneri would have the money for another shot. There is talk of Dominguez, but it is not the only name. At the exit, then, the operations of the club continue.

The Ketelaere he would have rejected PSV, but there would be a new suitor on the horizon for the Belgian. Let’s talk about Real society. Sportmediaset reports that the Spaniards would have opened a negotiation for the Belgian. The Rossoneri’s request is still 28 million euros, while the Spaniards would aim for a loan with the right of redemption. Also in this case there is distance, but Furlani’s will is to find a place for the Belgian whom Pioli considers very little.

The portal calciomercato.com talks about an official offer from Fenerbahce a Rade Krunic that he would agree to move to Türkiye. THEMilan, however, is asking for at least 15 million euros for its “equilibrator”., a significant figure for the class of 93 which, for its part, is pushing for the transfer. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, would not like to spend more than 5 million. The distance is considerable.

Divock Origi it is a case in Milan. The Belgian is out of Milan’s technical project and has been excluded from the American tour. At the moment, however, he has rejected all possible destinations. The portal calciomercato.comwrites that new interests have come from Saudi Arabia (solution already rejected by the player) and that Milan would also be willing to lower the cost of the transfer in order to get rid of a salary of 4 million euros. The risk of finding Origi in the squad at the end of the market is currently real.

For the left-handed band, the last idea leads to Luca Pellegrini. The Juventus full-back is not part of Allegri’s plans and is on the market with numerous requests. The Juventus club has also opened up to the loan and, second SportitaliaMilan would have lined up. In case of departure of Ballo-Tourè, always hungry abroad, Furlani would make an attempt for him.

Il Milan for the midfield think about Dominguez in case of departure of Krunic. L‘Argentine, expiring in 2024 with Bologna and is of interest to Fenerbahce. If the Turks let go of Dominguuez to focus on Krunic, a sensational Sliding Doors could take place. This was reported by Tuttosport which affirms that the Argentine is a player particularly appreciated by Pioli.

