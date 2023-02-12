Home News Obscurantism – opacity – obstruction
News

Obscurantism – opacity – obstruction

by admin
Obscurantism – opacity – obstruction

12 Columnist Stopping at grammatical or semantic explanations of some words of specific permanent use, would be obligatory, taking into account its customary concurrence. Deliberately trying to hide that certain facts are known by all, makes their transparency hide in chilling shadows, generating subtle impediments that delay the true evolution. It is said that […]

See also  New developments in Xi'an subway security dragging women's incident again ignited public opinion | Human Rights | National Games | Xi'an subway security dragging women passengers

You may also like

Eln delegation is already in Mexico for talks...

Total Peace or the bell to the cat

Mental health, a priority for youth

The turbulence of the Colombian economy

Summary: Lives go on and rescue goes on–Many...

How to learn English and not fail in...

conscious capitalism

Off the records | The New Century

Message from the bishops to the people of...

Perspective. “Since I was 11 years old with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy