Home » OECD updates guidelines for more sustainability in multinational companies
News

OECD updates guidelines for more sustainability in multinational companies

by admin

OECD updates guidelines for more sustainability in multinational companies

Guidelines Reference framework for companies

According to the Federal Environment Ministry, 51 countries have signed up to the updated OECD guidelines (which were last revised in 2011), including 13 non-OECD countries. The guidelines contained recommendations to companies in the areas of environment, employment, human rights, disclosure, anti-corruption, science & technology, consumer protection, competition and taxation. The update focused in particular on environmental and climate aspects, digital transformation and social aspects. “With the new guidelines, multinational companies are given a frame of reference that meets the current requirements,” said the Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck (Greens).

Climate, technology, corruption

According to the OECD, one of the central changes is a comprehensive specification of what is expected of companies in the environmental chapter. The recommendations would name examples of the environmental impacts that companies should take into account and formulate specific recommendations in line with international goals, for example on the protection of the climate, biodiversity, sensitive ecosystems and in the area of ​​sustainable production. Furthermore, due diligence recommendations have been included in the Science, Technology and Innovation chapter, for example on the development, financing and sale of technologies. In addition, the corruption chapter has been expanded to cover all forms of corruption. It is also about better protection for vulnerable groups, including whistleblowers.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, June 9, 2023.

See also  Municipal elections, in Grado there are those who go to vote dressed as a Viking

You may also like

The search continues for Wilson, a key in...

Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car –...

The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education...

Arlis Milan Mosquera, writer and condo educator

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on...

U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless...

The UN sent a positive message to the...

Champions League: Manchester City – Inter LIVE e...

The extermination of Lidice: The logic of terror...

Implementation of the bilateral ceasefire between the Government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy