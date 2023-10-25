Off-Duty Alaska Airlines Pilot Accused of Attempting to Shut Down Plane’s Engine Claims ‘Magic Mushroom’ Consumption

Alaska Airlines Pilot Claims Magic Mushrooms and Sleep Deprivation Led to Mid-Flight Incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CNN) — An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot is facing serious charges after allegedly attempting to shut down a plane’s engine mid-flight. Court records obtained by CNN reveal that the accused pilot, Joseph Emerson, claimed to have consumed “magic mushrooms” 48 hours before the incident and had been awake for 40 consecutive hours.

According to an affidavit filed by prosecutors, Emerson admitted to consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms nearly two days before the plane incident. Another federal court document revealed that he had not slept for the past 40 hours, adding to the confusion surrounding the incident.

The document, provided by an anonymous source and not immediately accessible through the court or the district attorney’s office, states that Emerson believed he was dreaming during the flight and thought that activating the fire suppression system handles would wake him up.

“Emerson reiterated that he was trying to wake up and didn’t feel like ‘this was real,’ even though it felt real now,” the court document reported.

This account aligns with the description presented in a federal court filing where Emerson, who was seated in a jump seat as per protocol for off-duty pilots, engaged in a confrontation with the pilots in the cockpit.

While attempting to reach the fire controls, Emerson was stopped by one of the pilots who grabbed his wrists. The other pilot reported a struggle for control of the aircraft before Emerson eventually relented, claiming he was fine. However, the handles were not fully lowered before the pilots intervened.

The court records also shed light on Emerson’s mental state, revealing a history of depression lasting either six months or six years, depending on the source. Furthermore, it mentioned that Emerson recently experienced the loss of a close friend, which added to his emotional distress.

Alaska Airlines has yet to release an official statement on the incident, which occurred on a flight the previous week. The airline emphasized its commitment to safety and expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation.

Emerson now faces charges related to endangering the safety of an aircraft, as well as the lives of those aboard. If convicted, he could face severe legal consequences.

This incident raises concerns about ensuring the mental well-being and readiness of pilots, both while on and off duty. Aviation authorities will likely examine this case to assess the effectiveness of existing regulations and safety protocols.

As the investigation continues, details surrounding this alarming incident are expected to emerge. The aviation community anxiously awaits further information to prevent similar instances in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X

