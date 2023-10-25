Home » Ilopango presents achievements in risk management during the period 2022-2023
Ilopango presents achievements in risk management during the period 2022-2023

Ilopango presents achievements in risk management during the period 2022-2023

The mayor of Ilopango, José Chicas, participated in the Ordinary Session of the Council of Mayors of the Metropolitan Area of ​​San Salvador (COAMSS), where he provided details about the progress and achievements made in risk management during the 2022-2023 period.

“During the session, the progress and achievements made in risk management during the 2022-2023 period were presented. It was gratifying to see how our teamwork and commitment to the safety of our community has paid off,” Chicas said.

The risk management project has been a priority for the Ilopense administration, since they have shown their commitment to being prepared for possible natural disasters or emergency situations, and thus protecting the population of the municipality.

“During these two years, we have implemented preventive measures, strengthened the response capacity and promoted citizen awareness regarding risk management,” said the mayor.

