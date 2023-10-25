Home » After the definition of Bullrich, the UCR meets and will refuse to support Javier Milei
Entertainment

After the definition of Bullrich, the UCR meets and will refuse to support Javier Milei

by admin
After the definition of Bullrich, the UCR meets and will refuse to support Javier Milei

In critical hours for Together for Change after Patricia Bullrich announced her inclination for the libertarian Javier Milei in the runoff, the UCR meets in the National Committee and, unlike the position of the former presidential candidate, would give freedom of action to their voters.

This was announced by the head of the block of radical senators, Luis Naidenoff, upon entering the headquarters on Alsina Street, meters from the National Congress.

“I stick with freedom of action, and when the Homeland is in danger, political responsibility. The people have given us an opposition role, we are a coalition with 10 governors, with very strong and very solid parliamentary blocs, and it is in Parliament where future government policies are defined,” he told the press.

Naidenoff distanced himself from Bullrich and emphasized that “the strength of Together for Change is not the two candidates who competed a few days ago: the strength is the 10 governors, the parliamentary blocs and the mayors.”

His counterpart from the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Negri, contributed: “We must remain cohesive, in the place where society put us, and be the opposition.”

The meeting, which takes place after the conference by Bullrich and Luis Petri, is led by the head of the centenary party, Gerardo Morales, and governors and legislators participate.

Participating, among others, are Senator Martín Lousteau: the governors of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, and of Chaco, Leandro Zdero; and deputies Soledad Carrizo (Córdoba), Pamela Verasay and Lisandro Nieri (Mendoza) and Karina Banfi (Buenos Aires).

You may also like

Fear of God Launches Stylish and Comfortable Homewear...

Euro blue today: the minute by minute of...

Plutarco Haza: Celebrating 30 Years of a Remarkable...

Fostering Creativity and Cultivating Talent: An Exclusive Interview...

Why Nicole Neumann’s daughters would not want to...

Imelda Tuñón, Widow of Julián Figueroa, Addresses Speculations...

Waste and working conditions are the issues to...

The Light of the White Tower: A Captivating...

Dance teacher was reported for alleged abuse of...

Isabella García Manzo Returns to El Salvador to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy