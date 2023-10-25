After the definition of Bullrich, the UCR meets and will refuse to support Javier Milei

In critical hours for Together for Change after Patricia Bullrich announced her inclination for the libertarian Javier Milei in the runoff, the UCR meets in the National Committee and, unlike the position of the former presidential candidate, would give freedom of action to their voters.

This was announced by the head of the block of radical senators, Luis Naidenoff, upon entering the headquarters on Alsina Street, meters from the National Congress.

“I stick with freedom of action, and when the Homeland is in danger, political responsibility. The people have given us an opposition role, we are a coalition with 10 governors, with very strong and very solid parliamentary blocs, and it is in Parliament where future government policies are defined,” he told the press.

Naidenoff distanced himself from Bullrich and emphasized that “the strength of Together for Change is not the two candidates who competed a few days ago: the strength is the 10 governors, the parliamentary blocs and the mayors.”

His counterpart from the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Negri, contributed: “We must remain cohesive, in the place where society put us, and be the opposition.”

The meeting, which takes place after the conference by Bullrich and Luis Petri, is led by the head of the centenary party, Gerardo Morales, and governors and legislators participate.

Participating, among others, are Senator Martín Lousteau: the governors of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, and of Chaco, Leandro Zdero; and deputies Soledad Carrizo (Córdoba), Pamela Verasay and Lisandro Nieri (Mendoza) and Karina Banfi (Buenos Aires).