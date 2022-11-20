Home News Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic
News

Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic

by admin
Off-road cars between Rivarolo and Bosconero, haywire traffic

RIVAROLO CANAVESE

A lot of fear, minor injuries for the driver and passenger, and traffic on the ex 460 paralyzed.

This is a summary of the news of the accident which happened just at 5pm on Sunday 20th on the ex 460 between Rivarolo and Bosconero. A Fiat Panda traveling in the direction of Turin ended up off the road on the 460, between Bosconero and Rivarolo Canavese.

There were two people on board the car. The injured were stabilized and taken by ambulance to the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin. The 118 medical team and the Rivarolo Canavese and Bosconero firefighters intervened on the spot. Traffic has been paralysed: long queues in both directions to allow for help.

See also  Gathering the Party's Heart and Public Opinion to Promote the Great Rejuvenation——The Documentary of the Party and State Leaders Elected to the Party's 20th National Congress - Qiushi.com

You may also like

Slips on the ice and falls on the...

From 00:00 to 12:00 on November 20, Huizhou...

Lega Proposal: 20,000 euro bonus for church weddings....

Tornadoes and water bombs in the South, severe...

The man hired a forklift to throw the...

There is also a bit of Friuli in...

Farewell to General Innecco, commanded the Cadore brigade

Unions, Luca Visentini at the helm of the...

Verrés, students visiting Maison Bertolin for PMI day

Hohhot: Although the epidemic has eased, the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy