RIVAROLO CANAVESE

A lot of fear, minor injuries for the driver and passenger, and traffic on the ex 460 paralyzed.

This is a summary of the news of the accident which happened just at 5pm on Sunday 20th on the ex 460 between Rivarolo and Bosconero. A Fiat Panda traveling in the direction of Turin ended up off the road on the 460, between Bosconero and Rivarolo Canavese.

There were two people on board the car. The injured were stabilized and taken by ambulance to the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin. The 118 medical team and the Rivarolo Canavese and Bosconero firefighters intervened on the spot. Traffic has been paralysed: long queues in both directions to allow for help.