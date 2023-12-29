Off to contributions for local laboratories for innovation and sustainability – Businesses

The Emilia Romagna region (council resolution no. 2272 of 22 December 2023 (620.99 KB)) continues to support the rete of territorial laboratories for business sustainabilityalready funded in 2022/2023, as an integral part of its strategy for implementing theAgenda 2030. With this initiative it also contributes to the project to relaunch and develop the regional economy defined through the Pact for jobs and climate.

Stimulate businesses

The candidate projects, starting from a specific critical issue, must involve companies and interested parties in a process of social innovation to offer answers to the problems identified, stimulating the protagonism of companies in the production of new shared value, increasing the competitiveness and overall sustainability of the system also in reference to specific production sectors or supply chains that characterize some districts. Some examples: llogistics, fashion, packaging, construction etc.

New organizational models at the center

The projects will refer to specific thematic areas such as ecological transition, circular economy and industrial symbiosis, logistics and sustainable mobility of goods, social innovation in community services and corporate welfare, with the aim of supporting companies towards the adoption of new organizational models for the production of goods and services. To strengthen integration between the various subjects, the mandatory involvement of technical partners such as i Clust-ER and innovation centers of High Technology Network.

Recipients and intensity of the contribution

The tender is reserved for the following regional entities: Chambers of Commerce; Provinces and Metropolitan City of Bologna; Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities. The regional contribution will be able to cover up to 100% of the expenditure deemed eligibleto the maximum extent of 40,000 euros for each year, until available resources are exhausted.

Call deadline

The contribution application must be sent from 10am on 21 January until 1pm on 29 February 2024, exclusively by completing the form form on line (available from 10am on 21 January 2024). To access the online service it is necessary to use: Spid or Electronic Identity Card (Cie) or the National Services Card (Cns).

For more information, contact Business deskat the link all the contact details.

