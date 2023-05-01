Office of the President “I will not hesitate if the ruling and opposition parties and the U.S. visits and explanations and agreements are reached”

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol and First Lady Kim Kun-hee, who finished their state visit to the United States, returned home from Logan International Airport in Boston on the 29th (local time). (Provided by the Office of the President of Yongsan)

It is expected that President Yoon Seok-yeol will be able to provide an opportunity to explain the results of his state visit to the U.S. to the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties. The Yongsan Presidential Office took the position that there is no reason to reject the agreement as long as the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement.

An official from the presidential office met with reporters at the government building on the 1st and said, “Both the ruling and opposition parties have newly elected floor leaders. As the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties meet, a meeting with President Yoon can be raised, and if an agreement is reached, there is no reason for the president’s office to refuse,” he said.

This official said, “I have seen the power of the people before the tour, but I will meet again at an appropriate opportunity, and these days, I can often open party-government consultations and meet anytime.”

Recently, the power of the people elected Yoon Jae-ok, the floor leader, and the Democratic Party elected Park Kwang-on, the floor leader, to form a new floor leadership. It is said that if they meet and agree to meet with President Yoon to discuss the results of their visit to the U.S., a place can be prepared.

President Yoon is said to have discussed promoting the results of his visit to the United States while receiving overdue reports from the Secretariat and National Security Office that day during his state visit to the United States. Because of this, the weekly meeting of Prime Minister Han Deok-soo was also postponed. It is said that there will be time to talk with Prime Minister Han at the cabinet meeting on the 2nd, and the performance of the visit to the United States is expected to be evaluated at this meeting. Based on this, attention is being paid to whether a meeting will be prepared in the future for President Yoon to meet and explain with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.

In terms of continuing the achievements of the state visit to the United States, a plan is also being pursued to allow the use of Air Force Unit 1, the presidential plane, by the National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to visit the United States.

An official from the Presidential Office said, “Since friendship between lawmakers from Korea and the United States is also important, the idea to use Air Force Unit 1 came up and was promoted.” I did, but there are still undecided parts in that area,” he explained.