The Secretary of Education of Antioquia defined the academic calendar for 2023. According to the

entity, in the official educational institutions of the 116 uncertified municipalities of the

department, students will start classes on January 16 and end on November 26.

There will be 40 weeks of academic work, distributed in four periods, each one of 10

weeks, and 12 weeks of school break. Likewise, teachers and teaching directors will have 40

weeks of academic work with students, five weeks of development activities

institution and seven weeks vacation.

Current educational situation in Antioquia

2022 ended with 486,111 students enrolled in Antioquia and it is expected that by 2023

Increase the number of children and adolescents who access the educational system in the

Department.

For this reason, since last December, the Ministry of Education launched the campaign of

registration “The School a Place to Dream”, which seeks to encourage students to continue their

training process and invites parents to enroll their children in institutions

official educational department.

The Secretary of Education (e), Tatiana Mora, stated: “Since October 2022 we have activated the

necessary strategies to encourage parents and guardians of our children and

teenagers to carry out the enrollment process in a timely manner, guaranteeing them a place in our

official headquarters. From January 8, 2023 we began telephone contact in an active search

of the boys and girls who should start in the transition grade and of the students who dropped out

in 2022, to provide them with the necessary information and accompany them during the enrollment process.

The school is where the path begins so that our boys and girls can make their dreams come true.

dreams and that is why we invite parents not to leave until the last minute to carry out the

enrollment process”.