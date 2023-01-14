Shepherds, to Bethlehem, we go with joy

to see our king, the son of Mary;

there, there, there, there, there Jesus awaits us. (Bis)

Come in, come in, shepherds, come in,

come in, come in, lads too;

let’s see the newborn

We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.

Come on, come on, let’s see

let’s see the newborn

We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.

So let’s take nougats and honey

To offer the child Emmanuel

So let’s take nougats and honey

To offer the child Emmanuel

there there there there, there Jesus awaits us

there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.

I carry almonds and pine nuts in my backpack,

I also carry a honeycomb, butter and cottage cheese

there there there there, there Jesus awaits us

there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.