Shepherds, to Bethlehem, we go with joy
to see our king, the son of Mary;
there, there, there, there, there Jesus awaits us. (Bis)
Come in, come in, shepherds, come in,
come in, come in, lads too;
let’s see the newborn
We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.
Come on, come on, let’s see
let’s see the newborn
We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.
So let’s take nougats and honey
To offer the child Emmanuel
So let’s take nougats and honey
To offer the child Emmanuel
there there there there, there Jesus awaits us
there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.
I carry almonds and pine nuts in my backpack,
I also carry a honeycomb, butter and cottage cheese
there there there there, there Jesus awaits us
there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.