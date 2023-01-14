Home News SHEPHERDS TO BELEN WE GO WITH JOY
News

SHEPHERDS TO BELEN WE GO WITH JOY

by admin
SHEPHERDS TO BELEN WE GO WITH JOY

Shepherds, to Bethlehem, we go with joy

to see our king, the son of Mary;

there, there, there, there, there Jesus awaits us. (Bis)

Come in, come in, shepherds, come in,

come in, come in, lads too;

let’s see the newborn

We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.

Come on, come on, let’s see

let’s see the newborn

We are going to see the Child Emmanuel.

So let’s take nougats and honey

To offer the child Emmanuel

So let’s take nougats and honey

To offer the child Emmanuel

there there there there, there Jesus awaits us

there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.

I carry almonds and pine nuts in my backpack,

I also carry a honeycomb, butter and cottage cheese

there there there there, there Jesus awaits us

there, there, there, there, its light awaits us.

See also  Rivarolo, road accident: two injured and cars destroyed

You may also like

Threats forced the closure of the Muntú Bantú...

The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In...

Alert in El Copey for acts of armed...

Today the new Cauca Comfacauca Woman 2022 –...

Hunan’s GDP is expected to reach nearly 5...

After 7 years, the alleged murderers of a...

Firm confidence and work together to help build...

Risaralda among the first with psychiatric disorders

Official schools of Antioquia begin classes on January...

“I’m not going to give up”: Dina Boluarte

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy