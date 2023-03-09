Officials from the Hernandarias District Hospital organized a large meeting yesterday where they officially gave their support to the candidate for governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, and the candidate for deputy Nelson “Kapeto” Cano. The main recipients thanked for the reception, promising to manage more resources and benefits for hospital employees. They also mentioned that they are activating strongly in the department so that list 1 can succeed in the upcoming elections on April 30.

The aspiring departmental chief for List 1, assured that with his management from the governorate he will bring many benefits to the people of Hernandari. He directed those present to vote for the best candidates and “in this sense, I ask for your votes for Santi Peña and our entire team,” he said.

“Hernandarias dreams of a future with more work, dignity and health for her community. That is why I commit myself with the candidate for deputy Kapeto Cano and the candidate for the Departmental Board Carolina Rivas to achieve more results for the people”, said Landy.

For his part, the candidate for the deputation thanked the officials of this important hospital in Alto Paraná for the invitation to participate in that meeting.

“I made a commitment with Landy, and it is to work with him, side by side, for better management in Alto Paraná,” Kapeto said on the occasion.