Ogra approves hike in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: People should be ready for another test, gas tariff hike has been approved, which will increase gas price by 50% for Sui Northern customers and 42% for Sui Southern customers. With this new increase, the gas price for Sui Northern gas customers will increase by Rs. 415 11 paise per mmbtu, while the price for Sui Southern gas customers will increase by Rs. 417 per mmbtu.

After the new increase, the BMMBTU rate of Sui Northern will be Rs 1238 58 paise while Sui Southern’s rate will be Rs 1350 68 paise per unit. A formal notification from the government will be issued after the approval of OGRA.

